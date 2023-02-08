The Salmon Arm-Vernon rink of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Blaeser, Nolan Beck and Koen Hampshire, shown playing at an event in Salmon Arm in 2022, fell to 1-4 at the Canadian U18 Curling Championships in Timmins, Ont. Wednesday, Feb. 8, with an 8-7 loss to Prince Edward Island. (Black Press - file photo)

PEI holds on for 8-7 win over Okanagan-Shuswap rink

Canadian U18 Curling Championships, Timmins, Ont.; B.C. champs fall to 1-4; wrap up play Thursday

The B.C. champs will play for pride Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Canadian U18 Curling Championships in Timmins, Ont.

Any chance the rink of skip Kaiden Beck of Salmon Arm (throwing third rocks), fourth Nolan Blaeser of Vernon, second Nolan Beck of Salmon Arm and lead Koen Hampshire of Vernon had of making one of the 12 playoff spots slid away Wednesday, Feb. 8, in an 8-7 loss to Brayden Snow of Prince Edward Island.

The Beck rink (1-4) will finish the nationals Thursday at 5:30 a.m. Pacific against the Kyle Stratton rink of London, Ont. (2-3).

After Beck opened Wednesday’s game against PEI by scoring one with the last rock in the first end, the teams exchanged deuces in the second and third ends. Snow grabbed control of the match in the fourth, scoring four to take a 6-3 lead into the break.

The B.C. champs clawed back to tie the contest at 6-6 by scoring one in the fifth and stealing two points in the sixth. Another deuce for the Islanders in the seventh made it 8-6 PEI, and Beck’s squad managed a single point with hammer in the eighth and final end.

B.C.’s other rink, skipped by Adrian Tam of Port Moody, dropped to 0-5 Wednesday, falling 11-5 to New Brunswick. Tam finishes the event Thursday at 5:30 a.m. against Newfoundland and Labrador.

