Peewee Rockets win Okanagan title

Kelowna defeats Winfield in three games to take tier 3 title, advances to provincials

The Kelowna Peewee Tier 3 (B) Rockets are the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association champs for 2017-18.

Kelowna secured the title defeating the Winfield Bruins Sunday in the deciding game of the best-of-three valley final.

The Rockets will represent the Kelowna Minor Hockey Association and the Okanagan at the B.C. Hockey championship later this month in Summerland.

The Rockets advanced to the OMAHA championship after going undefeated in the pre-qualifying tournament, which was held in in Ashcroft and Logan Lake a week prior, edging out strong teams from Kelowna, Salmon Arm, Summerland, Vernon and Merritt.

Kelowna dropped the first game of the final series 4-1 to Winfield, then rebounded to tie it up Saturday with a 3-2 win at Memorial Arena.

In the third and deciding game Sunday at CNC, the Rockets snapped a 1-1 second period tie and went on for a convincing 8-4 victory to clinch the series and a berth at provincials.

“All of the coaches are extremely happy for the boys,” said assistant coach David Metvedt. “It’s been a long season full of many ups and downs, the team has worked hard all season and have we’ve persevered through it all.

“We are all very proud of our boys.”

Kelowna will join the top peewee rep teams (aged 11-12) from all over the province and the Yukon in Summerland, March 18 to 22, to compete for the BC Hockey provincial tier 3 championship.