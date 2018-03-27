Peewee Rockets second at provincials

Contributed The Kelowna peewee tier 3 (B) Rockets were runners-up at the BC Hockey Championship in Summerland.

The Kelowna peewee tier 3 (B) Rockets capped off a memorable season with a silver-medal showing at the BC Hockey Championship in Summerland.

The Rockets made it all the way to the final at the 10-team provincial tourney, before falling to Terrace in the B.C. peewee tier 3 final.

The Rockets began the tournament with a 3-1 record in the round robin, defeating teams from Alberni Valley, Vancouver and Castlegar, losing only to a strong team from Dawson Creek.

The semifinal game saw the Rockets play Langley, who finished first in their pool, for a berth in the finals.

“It was the matchup we wanted,” said assistant coach David Metved. “We felt that out of the top teams in the tournament going through Langley gave us our best chance to advance to the finals but we knew we had to play our best.”

The Rockets advanced to the finals beating Langley 7-6 in a thrilling game that saw them take the lead with the game winning goal being scored with little over a minute left in the game.

“As a group, we set a goal of winning OMAHA championship this year,” said head coach Jeremy King. “We knew that goal was within our reach but finishing second at provincials is truly remarkable. We are so proud of what our team has accomplished.”

This is the first time in seven years that a Kelowna peewee tier 3 team has advanced to the BC Hockey Provincial Championship.

Meanwhile, the Central Okanagan bantam tier 1 Rockets and Kelowna female bantam team each won bronze medals at the their respective provincial finals.

