Pee wee Rockets get win in first game of Quebec International tournament

In thier first showing at the Quebec International Pee Wee Hockey Tournament in 15 years, the pee wee Kelowna Rockets made an impression to the tournament’s competition with a 10-3 victory over the Adirondack Junior Red Wings.

With strong performances in the first game from Ryder Ritchie, Seth Tansem, and Aiden Bruce, the Rockets will face the top U.S. team, the New York Rangers on Feb. 21. A win will send the Rockets into the tournament’s quarter-finals.

After the 15 year abscence, the Kelowna community has rallied behind the Rockets.

