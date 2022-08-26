Path is set as Fernandez, Andreescu look for another deep U.S. Open run

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, smiles during a “The Tennis Plays for Peace” exhibition match to raise awareness and humanitarian aid for Ukraine Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in New York. Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu learned their first-round opponents at the 2022 U.S. Open Thursday as the Canadians look to make another deep run at the final tennis major of the season. Fernandez, the highest seeded Canadian woman at No. 14, opens against France’s Oceane Dodin. Andreescu, who beat Williams in the 2019 final, opens against France’s Harmony Tan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Franklin II

Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu learned their first-round opponents at the 2022 U.S. Open Thursday as the Canadians look to make another deep run at the final tennis major of the season.

Fernandez, the highest seeded Canadian woman at No. 14, opens against France’s Oceane Dodin

The 19-year-old of Laval, Que., advanced to the final of last year’s U.S. Open before losing to fellow teen Emma Raducanu of Britain in straight sets.

Fernandez’s run to the 2021 final included wins over defending champion Naomi Osaka, fifth seed Elina Svitolina and second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The Canadian’s quarter of the bracket includes second seed Anett Kontaveit and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, who will be making her final appearance at the tournament.

Andreescu, who beat Williams in the 2019 final, opens against France’s Harmony Tan.

The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., comes into the tournament ranked No. 50 in the world. She returned to action this season after taking a hiatus for mental health reasons.

Andreescu could face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, a finalist earlier this month at the National Bank Open in Toronto, in the second round.

Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino, appearing in the main draw of the U.S. Open for the second straight year, opens against Poland’s Magdalena Frech and could get Toronto champ Simona Halep in the second round.

On the men’s side, sixth-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal opens against a qualifier yet to be determined.

Auger-Aliassime is the second-highest seed in his quarter behind world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. The two could meet in the fourth round.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., seeded 19th in New York, opens against Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler and could face ninth seed Andrey Rublev in the third round.

Vernon, B.C., native Vasek Pospisil fell short in his march towards potentially making the main draw after losing 6-3, 2-6, 5-7 to Italy’s Andreas Seppi in a second-round qualifying match on Thursday.

Earlier, Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., was foiled in her attempt to advance to her first Grand Slam main draw since the 2020 French Open with a 6-2, 6-3 loss to fourth-seeded Czech Linda Noskova in the second round of qualifying.

RELATED: Bouchard bounced quickly in return to singles tennis action

RELATED: Serena Williams says she will retire after U.S. Open

Tennis