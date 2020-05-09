Pandemic strikes out Kelowna Falcons’ baseball season

‘We don’t anticipate a return to play until late summer or sometime in the fall’ - Falcons’ GM Mark Nonis

Local baseball team, the Kelowna Falcons, has announced the cancellation of its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nothing is more important to our club than the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, umpires and staff,” said Mark Nonis, general manager of the Falcons.

Despite the planned easing of restrictions to come before the season was set to start in early June, the club doesn’t expect to be playing baseball until late summer or sometime in the fall.

“Plus most of our road games take place in the United States and without any ability to really predict when it will be safe and responsible to return or watch, a number of teams have made the difficult decision to cancel the season. We would like to thank our fans and corporate partners that purchased tickets and sponsorship packages for this season.”

The WCL has postponed its tentative start date to early July. Initially, the season was meant to begin on June 5. The league anticipates the Bend Elks, Corvallis Knights and Victoria HarbourCats will join Kelowna and the Bellingham Bells in cancelling their seasons.

“It’s obviously a big blow to the league,” WCL commissioner Rob Neyer said. “But we know Kelowna will be back in 2021, so we’re considering this just a brief pause in the Falcons’ wonderful history, with better things to come.”

