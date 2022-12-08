Pair of West Kelowna Warriors get nod to BCHL top prospects game

The top prospects game kicks off the league’s 60th annual all-star weekend

Two West Kelowna Warriors are set to play in the BCHL top prospects game.

Forward Jaiden Moriello and goaltender Justin Katz have been named to the 2023 BCHL top prospects game, which is taking place on Friday, Jan 20 in Penticton to kick off the league’s All-Star Weekend.

In his first season with the Warriors, Moriello has a team-high 13 goals and 10 assists, totalling 23 points on the season. Katz has 11 wins so far this season in his second year with the Warriors. He’s 11-3-1 on the year with a 3.11 goals against average and a .900 save percentage.

Moriello is committed to University of Massachusetts-Lowell for next season while Katz is committed to Cornell University.

The players selected for the BCHL top prospects game have to follow a set of criteria:

· No 2002-born players eligible (not draft eligible);

· Players already drafted by NHL teams are not eligible;

· All players listed by NHL Central in Players to Watch list (Oct. 2022) receive automatic entry;

· All players (born 2003 or later) that were vote into the All-Star Tournament received automatic entry;

· NHL Central Scouting sent an additional list of players who they wanted to see in the game;

· Remainder of roster spots determined from a poll of regional scouts.

The full top prospects roster can be found at bchl.ca/2023-top-prospects-game-roster.

Moriello, is also the Warriors lone representative for the all-star game happening on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The top prospects game is taking place on Friday, Jan 20 at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre to kick off the league’s 60th anniversary All-Star Weekend.

