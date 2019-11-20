Owls lead pack of Okanagan teams heading into B.C. volleyball championships

KSS Owls enter the provincials as the No. 2 ranked team, fellow Okanagan schools stay in the running

The high school volleyball season is almost over and the B.C. championships will soon welcome a brood of Okanagan talent.

Leading the pack of Okanagan-bound high school teams to the 2019 provincials are the Kelowna Secondary Owls with both the men and women squads picking up No. 2 rankings ahead of the championships in Langley starting Nov. 27.

The Owls’ men team was crowned Valley champions last weekend at KSS after cruising through local rivals and going undefeated in the finals.

Owls’ coach Mike Sadaro said the team performed well in all areas through the Valley championships.

“Great serving. Power hitters put on a great show,” Sadaro said.

“The Owls are prepared and ready for the provincials.”

The Owls will enter the provincials as the No. 2 ranked team in the AAA division. They lead a four-team representation of local high schools who will represent the Okanagan at the championships.

Okanagan Mission has launched up the rankings in the past three weeks as the Huskies are set to enter the provincials as the No. 7 ranked team. The Mt. Boucherie Bears stay ranked at No. 10 and Penticton Secondary secured the 20th and final ranking position.

KSS is led by nine Grade 12 players who’s combined experience has been a big part in the Owls’ successful season.

The Owls’ Jayden Lalonde (#8), Tyson Embree (#12) Braden White (#5) and Ethan Braam (#13) are four KSS seniors who’ve played together since Grade 10, and will conclude their Owls’ tenure this winter.

In men provincial AA rankings, two Okanagan teams will battle for the provincial podium.

George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country and W.L Seaton Secondary in Vernon cracked the province’s top 16 teams. The Coyotes will enter the championships as the No. 4 ranked squad and the Seaton Sonics grabbed No. 15.

Meanwhile, women teams throughout the Okanagan will be well represented during the B.C. championships.

Kelowna Christian and Vernon Christian crack the top rankings in the A division, George Elliot and Kalamalka Secondary will represent in the AA division, OK Mission and W.L. Seaton will compete in AAA and KSS and Mt. Boucherie will battle in AAAA.

While most of the provincials will be played at the Langley Events Centre, the AA women championships will be played in Vernon at Kalamalka Secondary starting on Nov. 28.

The remaining Okanagan teams vying for the B.C. championships start their quests Nov. 27.

More schedule information can be found here and the games can be watched here.

