The Kelowna Owls came 2nd in the 2019 B.C. high school volleyball provincials. (Photo: Jon Hayduk/Vancouver Sports Images)

Owls, Huskies finish top 4 at B.C. volleyball provincials

George Elliot misses podium as Okanagan squads wrapped up provincial tournament over the weekend

It was a bitter-sweet end for for the four competing Okanagan boys’ squads at the 2019 B.C. volleyball championships.

The best-of-the-best AAA high schools from across the province met in the ultimate showdown of volleyball supremacy last weekend in Langley with two Okanagan schools finished in the top four.

The Kelowna Owls cruised their way to the finals where they faced the two-time reigning champion, Earl Marriot Mariners. After winning an early set, the fatigue of the tournament hit the Owls and Kelowna was beaten and had to settle for the silver medal.

Okanagan Mission came into the tournament as the 7th seed and were also bested by the top-seed Mariners, this time in the semi-finals. The Huskies would go on to finish 4th and miss out on the bronze medal after a loss to the Claremont Secondary Spartans.

READ MORE: KSS Owls women’s volleyball squad wins second consecutive provincial title

READ MORE: Summerland volleyball team places eighth in provincial

The Penticton Lakers finished strongly, coming in 10th out of the 20 competing teams. The Lakers entered the provincials as one of the lowest seeds.

Mt. Boucherie Secondary School finished 13th at the tournament after a win on the final day of the championships.

Three Okanagan players would earn First Team All-Star awards: OKM’s Quinn Pitcher, Kelowna’s Tyson Embree and Braden White.

OKM’s Kael Murphy was named a Second Team All-Star.

Sean McIntrye from the Huskies was named the tournaments Most Outstanding Libero, an award for great defensive play.

The George Elliot Coyotes were held off the podium at this year’s 2019 AA championships.

Lake County’s boys squad were solid on their route to the championships, but fell in a five-set thriller to Abbotsford Christian to finish 4th. It was a rematch of last year’s finals where Abbotsford once again beat George Elliot.

The Coyotes’ star Austin Duff was named to the AA tournament’s Second Team All-Stars.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
KSS Owls women’s volleyball squad wins second consecutive provincial title

Just Posted

Temporary housing to ease outdoor sheltering

The beds will open up space at Cornerstone and Kelowna Gospel Mission

Residential energy retrofits necessary for Kelowna to meet emissions targets

One per cent of homes need to be retrofitted with energy-efficient renovations annually

GoFundMe fundraiser started for Lake Country woman hurt in Bali

Brittany Roth fell off a motorbike and suffered severe leg injuries

Owls, Huskies finish top 4 at B.C. volleyball provincials

George Elliot misses podium as Okanagan squads wrapped up provincial tournament over the weekend

Prospera Place to host legendary rockers George Thorogood and the Destroyers in April

The classic rock band is most known for their hit song Bad to the Bone

Amnesty International Okanagan hosts letter writing campaign

The group hosted a writing workshop to write letters of support for activists

Hollywood crew member injured on Okanagan set of new Ron Perlman movie

Hellboy star shaken following incident: TMZ

Possible shots fired, heavy police presence in Falkland

Highway 97 is closed between Falkland and Westwold

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

New U.S. owners for SilverStar

North Okanagan ski resort acquired by Utah-based POWDR

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

Caring canines wanted: Salmon Arm therapy dog program seeks new recruits

St. John Ambulance co-ordinator hopes there will be enough interest to certify dogs locally

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Most Read