The KSS Owls and OKM Huskies do battle in a line-out in Okanagan Valley high school boys rugby Tuesday at KSS. -Image: Douglas Farrow

Owls host Stadium Series matches Friday

Eight teams at KSS for series of high school rugby games on Friday afternoon

Kelowna Secondary School is serving as one of the host sites Friday for the second round of B.C. high school rugby’s Stadium Series.

In one of four games at KSS, the Owls will take on Surrey’s Elgin Park at 2:30 p.m.

Also taking to the pitch in Kelowna is Vernon’s Clarence Fulton against G.W. Graham, LV Rogers takes on Brookswood, and Penticton plays Gleneagle.

Games are also being played in Abbotsford, Surrey, North Vancouver and on Vancouver Island.

In round one of the Stadium Series on April 6, the Owls fell 44-17 to Fleetwood at South Surrey Athletic Park.

In Okanagan Valley action this week, the Owls remained unbeaten in league play with a 50-7 win over the OKM Huskies.

