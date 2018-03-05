Owls girls bronzed at provincials

KSS takes third at B.C. high school curling finals at Royal City

The KSS girls curling team: Grace Milligan (second), Naiomi Hayward (lead), Erika Ellis (third), Katelyn McGillivray (skip), Megan Sergerie (lead/second) and Bob Harris (coach). -Image: Contributed

For the second straight year, the KSS Owls are third best in B.C. high school girls curling.

Katelyn McGillivray and her Kelowna rink captured the bronze medal over the weekend at the provincials at the Royal City Curling Club in New Westminister.

The KSS girls lost 7-4 to the eventual provincial champions from Earl Marriott.

Marriott defeated Riverside in the final.

The Owls, also featuring Grace Milligan, Erika Ellis, Naiomi Hayward, Megan Sergerie and coach Bob Harris, finished the competition with a 5-and-2 record.

At the B.C. boys finals, Penticton kept the provincial title in the Okanagan, following up on the KSS Owls’ win in 2017.

