The Osoyoos Coyotes handed the North Okanagan Knights a 12th consecutive KIJHL loss Wednesday, Feb. 9, in Osoyoos. Make the final 8-2 for the ‘Yotes. (Jen Jensen Photography)

Osoyoos Coyotes roll past North Okanagan

KIJHL-leading Coyotes score four in the first on way to 8-2 victory; Knights have lost 12 in a row

The Osoyoos Coyotes scored four times in the first period and rolled to an 8-2 win over the North Okanagan Knights in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the South Okanagan.

The loss was the Knights’ 12th in a row. North Okanagan hasn’t won since a 4-3 victory Jan. 7 over the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

They remain six points behind the fourth-place Princeton Posse in the Bill Ohlhausen Division. Both teams have five games remaining including a date with each other Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Tyler Burke had both goals for North Okanagan while Paison Butler assisted on both markers.

Jake Dubinsky took the loss in goal, making 32 saves while Kenneth Marquart stopped 18 shots for the Coyotes.

North Okanagan (8-22-5-2) wraps up a six-game road swing Friday, Feb. 11, in Summerland against the Steam.

