Okanagan volleyball teams battle for provincial crown

The end of November may mean its time for Christmas and holiday festivities, but for high school volleyball teams, it means provincials and a chance to beat the top teams in the province.

In girls AAAA volleyball, the Kelowna Secondary School Owls come into the tournament along side rivals Okanagan Mission Huskies and host school Penticton Lakers. The last Okanagan team to bring home the crown was the Owls in 2011, but the tournament format has changed from a 16 team tournament to a 20 team.

“The committee is thrilled to have four more teams compete at the province’s highest level,” said tournament chair Bruce McElroy. “The AAAA tier has been extremely competitive this year so we are expecting to see some exciting volleyball over the course of the tournament.”

As the tournament continues into playoffs throughout Friday, the Okanagan teams will be ranked from their pool play to set up the match ups towards the finals. The Owls claimed first in their pool going 4-0 in their matches, the Huskies will claim third in their pool, while the host Lakers finish fifth in their pool. The gold metal match is Saturday evening.

Four boys teams are representing the Okanagan at the AAA volleyball championships in Langley, B.C. The Kelowna Owls, the Okanagan Mission Huskies, the Penticton Lakers, and the Mount Boucherie Bears compete for the top prize in provincial volleyball.

The Bears were ranked 8th going into the tournament, with the Lakers, Owls and Huskies being ranked 14th, 12th, and 10th respectively.

The first round of playoffs in the boys championships will conclude Friday afternoon, with the semi-finals late on Friday and the finals coming Saturday afternoon.

