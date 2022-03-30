Okanagan trampoline team bounces to podium at B.C. Championships

The team won 14 medals at the recent competition in Surrey

The Okanagan Gymnastics trampoline team returned from the recent B.C. Championships with 14 medals.

It was the first in-person competition for the team in more than two years. The competition, which took place March 25 to 27 in Surrey, was the final team B.C. qualifier for the Western Canada Cup for level 3 and 4 athletes.

The squad returned home with seven gold medals, four silver medals, and three bronze medals.

Brayden Renou earned a gold medal in every event; trampoline, tumbling, and double mini-trampoline in the L4 14U category. Renou also placed second in the Provincial All Around. Jacob Kochylema’s weekend was also golden, placing first in the L5 17+ double mini-trampoline. Kochylema and his synchro partner, Travis Andersen also placed first in the L5 category.

Another gold medal winner was Maeve Pither Byrne, who placed first in L2 13+ double mini-trampoline. Ethan Scott received a gold medal in trampoline and a silver medal in double mini-trampoline in the L6 15-16 category. Kayley Gawley earned a silver medal in L2 13+ tumbling and a silver medal with her synchro partner Claudia Clark in the L4 category. Gawley also placed third in the Provincial All Around.

Seija Bishop received a silver medal and a bronze medal in trampoline and double mini-trampoline respectively, both in the L5 17+ category. Jordon Hevesy had a bronze medal performance on double mini-trampoline in the L4 15+ category.

Also earning a bronze medal was Paige Porcellato in trampoline in the L4 14U category.

Read More: Kelowna man headed to the New York Yankees organization

Read More: Kelowna Chiefs looking for alternate jersey entries

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

gymnasticsKelownaOkanaganSurrey