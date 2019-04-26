(from left) Cody Savey, Alissa Assu and Jalen Price celebrate Team BC’s overtime victory at the 2018 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships. File photo.

Okanagan talent heading to 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Team BC is ready for another strong showing at the tournment starting May 7

Okanagan Aboriginal hockey players are lacing the skates and getting ready for this year’s National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC).

Kelowna’s Megan Baliski of Gamblers First Nation will help lead the women to another strong showing along side Penticton’s Meadow Arcand-Squakin.

On the men’s side, Salmon Arm’s Ty Sanford of Beausoleil First Nation joins this year’s Team BC.

Team BC’s men’s and women’s team are looking to repeat another strong showing this year, after the men won gold in 2018, while the women finished just off the podium at fourth.

The teams are ready to represent B.C., and their local Nations and communities.

“Congratulations to all of the Team BC members selected to participate in the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships in Whitehorse,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “You have travelled a long way to compete at the national level and you exemplify the amazing talent and spirit we have in B.C. I wish you the very best as you prepare for competition and I hope you truly enjoy your experience at the games next month.”

Twenty male and twenty females ranging from 18 to 15 years old were chosen by The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council and it’s provincial hockey committee to create elite teams to compete against the provinces.

‘We are very pleased with our rosters and the strengths of our two teams as we prepare for the 2019 NAHC in Whitehorse,” said executive director Rick Brant.

The championships kick off May 7 in Whitehorse, Yukon.

