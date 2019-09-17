Okanagan table tennis players thrive at 55+ games

Nine Salmon Arm residents were tough to beat at the games in Kelowna last week

The 55+ BC Games concluded in Kelowna last week.

Over 4200 athletes competed in over 30 sports over the five days of the games. Of those 4200, nine were from Salmon Arm and competed in the table tennis games against 80 of the provinces best senior paddlers.

The nine Okanagan competitors brought home 13 medals over the week as well as the Wooden Paddle award for the oldest player in the tournament, Ralph Owens.

READ MORE: Lake Country resident takes gold at 55+ games

READ MORE: That’s a wrap: 55+ BC Games conclude

The team of paddlers (Wilf, Doug, Ralph, Markku, Ann, Carole, Peter, Jarvis) compete at Salmon Arm’s 5th Ave Senior Centre and invite any aspiring-paddlers to join them for a match.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kaillie Humphries’ bid to be released by Canadian bobsleigh group denied

Just Posted

Bicycle incident on Daimer Drive in West Kelowna

One man has been taken to hospital

Bulls on parade down Glenmore

A small bull ran into traffic on Glenmore Road in Kelowna earlier this morning

City of Kelowna to host public engagement sessions on future planning

The city is taking feedback on the direction of the OCP, the TMP and the 20-year Servicing Plan

Kelowna’s first-ever fringe festival starts Thursday

The international festival will host 12 different acts over three days

Lake Country Fire Department called to electrical fire

Residents of the Lake Country Lofts were evacuated promptly

‘It’s almost surreal’: South Okanagan fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Vancouver police could be using drones to fight crime by end of year

The police department has already purchased three drones, as well as three others for training

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Kootnekoff: Wrongful dismissal award against B.C. law firm

A recent case from a Vancouver-based law firm

North Okanagan’s own CSI digging into crime mysteries

Forensic Identification Section a specialized support unit used in various cases

Most Read