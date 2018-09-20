Okanagan Sun quarterback Jakob Loucks (2) is expected to lead his team against the Chilliwack Valley Huskers at the Apple Bowl Saturday night. —Image: James MacKenzie/Black Press

Okanagan Sun tackle Chilliwack Saturday in BCFC action

The Sun will be looking for revenge at home after Corn Huskers beat them 22-18 earlier in season

The Okanagan Sun is back in action at home this weekend.

After starting the season with four straight games on the road—a stretch that saw the team go 2-1-1—and then its home opener Sept 8 before a bye last weekend, the Sun will host the Chilliwack Valley Huskers at the Apple Bowl Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The following Saturday (Sept. 29), the Sun will travel to Nanaimo to take on the defending BCFC champion Vancouver Island Raiders in an afternoon tilt, scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

Vancouver Island beat the Sun in the semi-final of the playoffs last year, 15-8.

But if revenge is on the team’s mind, it can’t afford to look past this weekend’s opponent Chilliwack.

The Corn Huskers have surprised many this season and beat the Sun for the first time ever Aug. 15 in Chilliwack by a score of 22-18.

Chilliwack, with a record of 4-1, is tied with Vancouver Island for top spot in the BCFC., both with eight points. The Sun currently sit third with five points.

The Sun’s last game was narrow 20-18 loss to Langley Sept 8 at the home opener at the Apple Bowl.

Despite that loss to Langley, Sun linebacker Tyler Going was named the BCFC defensive player of the week, the second straight week he won the honour.

The Okotoks, Alberta native took the award after recording eight solo tackles, two assisted tackles and batting a ball down in the loss to the Rams.

The Sun will close out the regular season with back-to-back home games against the Kamloops Broncos Oct. 7 and the Westshore Rebels Oct. 13.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Despite protests, Russia’s anti-doping agency reinstated
Next story
Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Just Posted

Okanagan Sun tackle Chilliwack Saturday in BCFC action

The Sun will be looking for revenge at home after Corn Huskers beat them 22-18 earlier in season

Okanagan tech industry booming, contributes over $1.6 billion to regional economy

New study shows Okanagan tech sector contributes over $1.6 billion to regional economy

Kelowna church closes and makes room for Starbright

Starbright Children’s Development Centre meeting need for space with major real estate purchase

Black Mountain / sntsk‘il’ntən Regional Park starts to take shape

Student volunteers from three local schools work on trail building project

Open burning permitted again in Kamloops Fire Centre

Low fire rating prompts decision throughout Kamloops Fire Centre

Pavement Patty slows drivers near Rutland Elementary

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

More spots on Ale Trail to sample a cool beer

Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kamloops make up the Triang-ale Trail featuring six craft breweries

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Vernon attempted murder suspect denies legal aid

Tyson Cole said he will seek representation on his own

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

Seventh day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

Most Read