Okanagan Sun tackle Chilliwack Saturday in BCFC action

The Sun will be looking for revenge at home after Corn Huskers beat them 22-18 earlier in season

Okanagan Sun quarterback Jakob Loucks (2) is expected to lead his team against the Chilliwack Valley Huskers at the Apple Bowl Saturday night. —Image: James MacKenzie/Black Press

The Okanagan Sun is back in action at home this weekend.

After starting the season with four straight games on the road—a stretch that saw the team go 2-1-1—and then its home opener Sept 8 before a bye last weekend, the Sun will host the Chilliwack Valley Huskers at the Apple Bowl Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The following Saturday (Sept. 29), the Sun will travel to Nanaimo to take on the defending BCFC champion Vancouver Island Raiders in an afternoon tilt, scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

Vancouver Island beat the Sun in the semi-final of the playoffs last year, 15-8.

But if revenge is on the team’s mind, it can’t afford to look past this weekend’s opponent Chilliwack.

The Corn Huskers have surprised many this season and beat the Sun for the first time ever Aug. 15 in Chilliwack by a score of 22-18.

Chilliwack, with a record of 4-1, is tied with Vancouver Island for top spot in the BCFC., both with eight points. The Sun currently sit third with five points.

The Sun’s last game was narrow 20-18 loss to Langley Sept 8 at the home opener at the Apple Bowl.

Despite that loss to Langley, Sun linebacker Tyler Going was named the BCFC defensive player of the week, the second straight week he won the honour.

The Okotoks, Alberta native took the award after recording eight solo tackles, two assisted tackles and batting a ball down in the loss to the Rams.

The Sun will close out the regular season with back-to-back home games against the Kamloops Broncos Oct. 7 and the Westshore Rebels Oct. 13.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.