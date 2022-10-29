(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Okanagan Sun off to Ontario for CJFL semifinals

Both teams are undefeated going into the game

Coming off of winning the BC Conference championship last weekend, the Okanagan Sun are off to Ontario for the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) semifinals.

The Sun shutout the Westshore Rebels 38-0 in the BC finals last Saturday to complete a perfect 12-0 season and book their ticket to the national stage.

For the first time since 1999, the Sun are taking on the St. Clair Saints in the semi-final, who also went undefeated on the season after winning their conference finals. St. Clair beat the London Beefeaters 38-7.

In the regular season, the Sun went 10-0, scoring 448 and allowed 135. St. Clair went 8-0, scoring 385 and allowing 87.

The Sun and the Saints kick off the first CJFL semifinal at 4 p.m. Pacific (7 p.m. Eastern) on Saturday, Oct. 29 Acumen Stadium in Windsor, Ontario.

