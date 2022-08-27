Okanagan Sun looking to stay undefeated going into week six

Kick off is at 4 p.m. at the Apple Bowl

The Okanagan Sun are looking to stay perfect on Saturday night (Aug. 27).

After decimating the Vancouver Island Raiders last week by the score of 58-1, the Sun welcome the Prince George Kodiaks to town tonight.

On both sides of the ball, the Sun have been dominant this season. They’re the only undefeated team in the British Columbia Conference with a 4-0 record, sitting at the top of the standings. They’ve also scored the most points and allowed the fewest (193 for, 56 against, +137 differential).

Prince George is the newest team to the league and coming off their first ever win as a franchise. They are 1-3 on the year.

“We cannot look past Prince George,” said Sun Head Coach Travis Miller. “They’re coming off a big win over the Valley Huskers and are getting stronger each week”.

The Sun and the Kodiaks kick off at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the door and children 12 and under get in free.

READ MORE: New owners at Kelowna’s The Yardhouse looking to bring facility to next level

READ MORE: Kelowna emergency crews sent to Sails

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FootballKelownaOkanagan