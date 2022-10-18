Isaac Wegner of the Okanagan Sun runs with the ball against the Westshore Rebels at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Okanagan Sun looking to continue perfect season in championship game

Kick off is on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Apple Bowl

The Okanagan Sun are on the one yard line looking to complete a perfect season in the BC Conference.

After finishing the regular season 10-0, the Sun took care of business in the semi-finals after beating the Langley Rams 44-20 on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 15).

Quarterback Dominic Britton led the charge for the Sun as he threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns, all of them caught by Colby Milleto.

With the win, the Sun will host the BC Conference finals (Cullen Cup) on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Westshore Rebels.

The Rebels have reached the finals for the first time since 2018 after beating the Valley Huskers 34-0 last weekend.

Westshore finished 7-3 in the regular season, with two of their loses coming to the Sun. Those two games were offensive shootouts as the Sun won 65-29 and 34-31.

The Sun finished the regular season with the best offense and defence while the Rebels finished with the second best offense and third best defence. They are looking for their 16th BCFC championship in franchise history.

The winner of the Cullen Cup will hop on a plane to Ontario to take part in the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) national semi-finals on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Okanagan and Westshore kick off at the Apple Bowl on Saturday at 4 p.m.

