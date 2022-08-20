Okanagan Sun look to remain perfect against Vancouver Island

The Okanagan Sun are looking to add to their season’s legacy in a matchup of the B.C. Football Conference’s best offence vs. worst defence.

Coming into Saturday’s (Aug. 20) matchup against the Vancouver Island Raiders (1-3), the Sun are a perfect 3-0 after whopping the similarly-undefeated Westshore Rebels 65-29 in week four to take top spot in the conference.

The Raiders, however, are a different story – their only win so far was on the road vs. the Kamloops Broncos. It will be the second meeting of the year between Okanagan and Vancouver Island, with the Sun pouring on the points in a 50-19 victory in week one.

Despite the Sun having the most points-per-game in the league so far this season with 45, and the Raiders giving up the most points-per-game with 34.5, Sun Head Coach Travis Miller said that his team cannot slow down.

“Our body of work and our sacrifice we put in over the past 3 weeks resulted in our recent success. This can’t change, the energy and focus needs to be the same this Saturday against Vancouver Island. We have a big target on our back. Everyone will be gunning for us.”

Saturday’s kickoff is set for 7p.m. at the Apple Bowl, with broadcasts available on AM1150 and BCFCTV.com. Tickets can be found online through the Okanagan Sun website.

Admission is free for kids 12 and under.

READ MORE: Goal scoring runs in the family for new West Kelowna forward Duclair

READ MORE: Next round for city council on Kelowna Springs golf course

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaFootballOkanagan