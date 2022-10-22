Okanagan Sun complete perfect season in BC Conference with championship win

The Okanagan Sun finished off a perfect season as they are the 2022 Cullen Cup champions!

After dominating the field all season long, the same story continued at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna on Saturday night (Oct. 22) as the Sun beat the Westshore Rebels 38-0 in the BC Conference (BCFC) championship.

The win not only brought home a championship but also completed a perfect 12-0 season for the Sun in the BCFC.

It’s the 16th time in franchise history the Sun have won the conference championship.

With the win, the Sun advance to the Windsor, Ontario for the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) national semi-final where they’ll take on the St. Clair Saints next weekend.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors win fourth in a row

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FootballKelownaLocal SportsOkanagan