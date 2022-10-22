Okanagan Sun complete perfect season in BC Conference with championship win

The Okanagan Sun are BC Conference champions with a 38-0 win over Westshore at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna on Saturday night (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Okanagan Sun's Kelon Thomas and his mom celebrate the BCFC championship win (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Okanagan Sun Dominic Britton walking up to accept his offensive player of the game plaque (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Okanagan Sun finished off a perfect season as they are the 2022 Cullen Cup champions!

After dominating the field all season long, the same story continued at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna on Saturday night (Oct. 22) as the Sun beat the Westshore Rebels 38-0 in the BC Conference (BCFC) championship.

The win not only brought home a championship but also completed a perfect 12-0 season for the Sun in the BCFC.

It’s the 16th time in franchise history the Sun have won the conference championship.

With the win, the Sun advance to the Windsor, Ontario for the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) national semi-final where they’ll take on the St. Clair Saints next weekend.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors win fourth in a row

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FootballKelownaLocal SportsOkanagan

Previous story
West Kelowna Warriors win fourth in a row
Next story
Vancouver Canucks remain winless after 5-1 loss to visiting Buffalo Sabres

Just Posted

The Okanagan Sun are BC Conference champions with a 38-0 win over Westshore at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna on Saturday night (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Okanagan Sun complete perfect season in BC Conference with championship win

West Kelowna Warriors forward No. 19 Matthew Lee (Photo - Garrett James/@BCHLWarriors Twitter)
West Kelowna Warriors win fourth in a row

Matt Groening, owner, operator and plant consultant at Plant Gather (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Plant propagation paradise at new store in Kelowna

Barry Gerding.
Column: Things we learned from 2022 civic election campaign