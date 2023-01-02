The Vernon-Salmon Arm curling team of skip Nolan Blaeser (from left) of Vernon, Salmon Arm brothers Kaiden Beck and Nolan Beck, lead Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, both of Vernon, won the B.C. U18 men’s curling title in Richmond. (Facebook photo)

The Vernon-Salmon Arm curling team of skip Nolan Blaeser (from left) of Vernon, Salmon Arm brothers Kaiden Beck and Nolan Beck, lead Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, both of Vernon, won the B.C. U18 men’s curling title in Richmond. (Facebook photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap curlers off to Canadian finals

Quartet skipped by Nolan Blaeser of Vernon wins B.C. U18 men’s championship in Richmond

Revenge, it is said, is a dish best served cold.

Which certainly applies to a sheet of curling ice.

The Vernon-Salmon Arm rink of skip Nolan Blaeser of Vernon, third Kaiden Beck and his brother Nolan at second, both from Salmon Arm, and lead Koen Hampshire of Vernon captured the B.C. Men’s U18 curling championship in Richmond.

Blaeser’s foursome defeated Adrian Tam of Port Moody 10-5 in the championship final Friday, Dec. 30. The win avenged the North Okanagan-Shuswap rink’s only defeat of the provincials, and 8-6 defeat in the A event final Thursday, Dec. 29.

Trailing the gold-medal game 5-3 after five ends, Blaeser took the lead for good with three in the sixth, and secured handshakes and the provincial title by stealing four in the seventh end.

Salmon Arm’s Austin Tomlinson threw third rocks for Tam.

The Blaeser rink, coached by Dale Hofer of Vernon, now advances to the Canadian championships in the hometown of Canadian country music legend Shania Twain, Timmins, Ont., Feb. 6-11.

Blaeser began the five-team provincials with a 9-6 win over Taj McKenzie of Vancouver-Delta, then advanced to the A final with a 7-1 romp over Liam Shelin of Comox Valley.

After losing to Tam, the Blaeser quartet earned a spot in the playoffs, winning the B event with a 9-3 decision over Casey Patterson of Dawson Creek.

Blaeser scored a 6-4 win over McKenzie in the B-C playoff game to advance to the championship against Tam.

On the seven-team women’s side, the Vernon-Kamloops rink skipped by Ava Arndt of Vernon went 1-3.

Arndt, who had Vernon’s Ivy Jensen at second, and Kamloops sisters Bethany (third), Jillian (lead) and Alicia (fifth player), opened the provincials with an 11-10 win over Erin Manning of Penticton. Arndt was then dropped to the B event following a 7-1 loss to Bryelle Wong of New Westminster-Vancouver.

Manning defeated Arndt 7-5 in the B event, and the Vernon-Kamloops team was eliminated in the C event following an 8-3 loss to Keelie Duncan of Comox, Duncan, Vancouver and Port Moody.

Holly Hafeli of Kamloops won the B.C. title and a trip to Timmins for the nationals with a 6-3 win over Duncan in the final. The Manning rink won bronze.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Vernon all-girls basketball camp a big hit

READ MORE: Women’s hockey roars back to life in 2022 after tough pandemic years

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingLocal SportsSalmon ArmVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Camouflaged cameraman a hit at world juniors: ‘I have the best seat in the house’

Just Posted

A memorial service at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery was disrupted on May 8, 2022 when an impatient woman drove over the graves. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
May 2022: Memorial ceremony disrupted when woman drives over graves

Dashcam video from the takedown shows a multitude of police vehicles converging on the scene on Highway 97 in West Kelowna. (YouTube)
March: Man with gun arrested in West Kelowna after allegedly stealing a truck

(Crimestoppers)
Man hit with restraining order by ministry offices in West Kelowna

Tree collection with a food donation is taking place Jan. 3 in Lake Country. (Jessica Bennett/Facebook)
Recycle your tree for free with donation to Lake Country Food Bank