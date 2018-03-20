Cole Schwebius and the Okanagan Rockets were swept in their best-of-three first round BCMML series by the Vancouver North West Giants. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

Okanagan Rockets season halted by Giants

Vancouver wins two close first-round games over Rockets at CNC

The Okanagan Rockets were agonizingly close in both games against the Vancouver North West Giants.

In the end, the Rockets were eliminated in straight games by the Giants in the best-of-three B.C. Major Midget League quarterfinal series.

In the series opener Saturday at CNC in Kelowna, the teams went to overtime before the Giants prevailed 5-4. Christian Buono netted the winner with 6:37 left in the first overtime period.

Brandon Della Paolera, Nolan Corrado, Brendan Boyle and Ethan Schaeffer scored for Okanagan.

On Sunday, the Giants clinched the series with another one-goal win, 4-3. Della Paolera scored twice for Okanagan, while Tanner Brown had the other.

Cole Schwebius played both games in goal for the Rockets.

The Rockets (21-13-3-3) finished fourth in the BCMML during the regular season.

