Okanagan Mission Secondary hammers their way to first provincial title on home court

It was an all-Okanagan final as Okanagan Mission beat Mount Boucherie in the finals

The Okanagan Mission Secondary (OKM) Huskies are provincial champions!

On Dec. 3, it was an all-Okanagan final when the Huskies girl’s volleyball team won the AAAA provincial championship beat Mount Boucherie Secondary School (MBSS) in the finals.

It is the first time in the school’s history that they’ve won a provincial banner in volleyball.

“What an experience of a lifetime for OKM athletes to win our first provincial volleyball title in our own gym, in front of our family, friends, and community,” said OKM Head Coach and tournament director Rob Steciuk. “The gym was absolutely packed, and it was insanity when Shea [Berisoff] got the winning kill from a great backset from Grace [Blaskovits]. It was special to have an all-Okanagan final – MBSS are well coached, their athletes are talented, and they are just nice kids. Many of the OKM and MBSS athletes are friends. It was a privilege to be able to host and showcase all the great volleyball happening in the valley.”

OKM was the top-ranked team in the province going into the tournament and showed why they deserved to win, winning 20 sets and losing just one in the whole tournament.

École Kelowna Secondary finished sixth.

OKM’s Kylie Taylor was named tournament MVP, while her teammates Berisoff and Blaskovits as well as MBSS’s Marija Josipovic were named first team all-stars. Anna von Krosigk of OKM, MBSS’s Sarah Henricksen, and KSS’s Ryenn Schutz were all named second-team all stars.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors helping ill longtime fan in battle with Prince George

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets captain gets the call to Team Canada hockey camp

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

High school sportsKelownaOkanaganVolleyball