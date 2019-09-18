Deb Heale, Jewlie Milligan, Laurie Arthur, Gloria Morgan (back row), Linda Spiller, Nancy Laframboise, Neva Gigliuk (middle), Linda Gordon and Marsha Allen. The Spallumcheen ladies took home the Ina Guile trophy for the first time in 2019.

Okanagan ladies capture regional golf title

The team of 14 ladies won the 2019 Ina Guile competition against five regional clubs

For the first time ever, the ladies at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club finished their summer season on top of the competition.

The ladies captured the 2019 Ina Guile trophy after competing every Monday throughout the summer. Each week, eight Spallumcheen ladies split into pairs and play best-ball matches against players from other clubs. The teams play each other’s courses in a rotating fashion, 10 matches are played, scores accumulate and a winning team is crowned in September.

“We have come in second or third several times but never won,” Spallumcheen team member Deb Heale said. “Then, this year, our group of 14 ladies had fun, played great golf and we did it!”

The competition is named in memory of Ina Guile who first started the organization of six regional golf clubs and since 1980 clubs have competed for the Ina Guile hardware.

Shuswap Lake Estates, Eagle Point, Salmon Arm and The Dunes all vied for this year’s title but the Spallumcheen Ladies bested them all, finishing the season with an overall score of 399 (the next closest team had 377 points).

“It’s a fantastic win for us, we’re thrilled,” Spallumcheen’s captain Neva Gigliukfor said. “What is really nice about the inter-club and the Ina Guile is that we are having the groups of ladies from our two clubs come together and working towards the goal of competing.”

The tournament brings together the club’s morning and afternoon players — and also players new and experienced.

“We have some members who have been playing for up to 10 years and some who just joined us in the last year,” Gigliuk said.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

