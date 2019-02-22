Okanagan junior boys teams heading to basketball provincials.

The provincials invite 32 of the top junior teams in the province

Two of Kelowna’s best junior boys basketball teams will duke it out with the best 32 teams in the province at the upcoming provincials at the Langley Events Centre starting Feb. 23.

The Okanagan Mission Huskies and the Kelowna Owls will represent the Okanagan at the annual championships. Both teams have had stellar seasons and rank within the top 10 best teams with the Huskies being ranked fifth, and the Owls being ranked 10th among the 32 teams.

The Huskies will play R.E. Mountain (Langley), while the Owls play Lord Tweedsmuir (Surrey).

It’s the 50th edition of the annual tournament, with 80 games within four days.

“It’s the beginning of March madness for us,” said media manager Gary Ahuja of the Langley Events Centre. “First, it’s junior boys, then the girls’ provincials, and finally the senior boys. It’s 152 teams playing 324 games over 12 days.”

RELATED: Kelowna’s temporary shelter may be open longer

Ahuja said that the basketball loving fans, some not involved with any attending schools, still come to the tournaments and fill up the 2000 capacity centre gym for the junior basketball finals, and fill the 5200 capacity arena bowl for the senior basketball finals.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.