Okanagan Hockey Academy alumni signs with NHL's Blackhawks

Luypen collected 124 points in 200 career WHL games

A Kelowna native has signed on the dotted line with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Jalen Luypen signed his entry level contract on Tuesday, with the team that drafted him in the seventh round (216th overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Over his four-year WHL career with the Edmonton Oil Kings, he accumulated 124 points (61 goals, 63 assists) in 200 games. 64 of those points came in 66 games last season, in which he also collected nine points during the team’s playoff run.

He had three points in three games in this year’s Memorial Cup.

Before the WHL, Luypen played for the Okanagan Hockey Academy.

Luypen’s entry level contract is for three years.

