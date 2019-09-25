Okanagan high schools get top 10 nods in early volleyball rankings

Mt. Boucherie and Kelowna Secondary are making waves, George Elliot still in top five

It’s early in the B.C. high school volleyball season, but multiple Okanagan high schools have had a good start.

After league play and tournaments through September, Mt. Boucherie and Kelowna Secondary have solidified top spots in the AAA boys division: Mt. Boucherie sits in third while KSS sits in fourth.

In AA division, George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country comes in ranked fifth. The Coyotes are consistently one of the best programs in B.C. and came in second at last year’s provincial championships.

The B.C. high school volleyball championships start in late November.

