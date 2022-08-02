Okanagan Centre Gymnastics trampoline team attended Canadian Championships in Calgary Jul. 20-24. (Photo/Okanagan Centre Gymnastics)

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre back on national stage

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre had six athletes attend the Canadian championships

The Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s trampoline team has returned home from its first in-person Canadian championship in trampoline gymnastics in over two years.

The competition took place July 20-24 in Calgary, and was a qualifier for world age groups for Level 5 through Senior athletes.

The Centre had six athletes qualify and attend the championships, which drew over 400 athletes from across Canada.

OGC athletes had some great finishes including:

  • Ethan Scott – 4th on trampoline and 4th on double mini trampoline in the L6 (15-16 age) category;
  • Travis Andersen – 5th on trampoline and 7th on double mini trampoline in the L5 (15-16 age) category;
  • Seija Bishop – 8th on double mini Trampoline and 10th in tumbling in the L7 (17+age) category.

In team finals, Team B.C. placed first in trampoline, double mini trampoline, and power tumbling for the women.

The OGC trampoline team is now looking ahead to the 2023 season.

