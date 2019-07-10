Okanagan FC dropped their two games this past weekend. OKFC has four remaining games this season, all home games, before their inaugural season in the Pacific Coast Soccer League ends. Photo: One10 Photography

Okanagan FC on critical final stretch of season

With 4 games left, Okanagan FC sit only 2 points back of the final playoff spot

For Okanagan FC and soccer fans across the valley, there were high expectations for Kelowna’s return to the Pacific Coast Soccer League.

Now, those expectations are being put to the test as OKFC sit only two points behind in the race for the fourth and final playoff spot. With only four games remaining in the season and all four games remaining to be played on OKFC’s home turf, the team’s fate is in their own hands.

“Our group is experienced and disciplined,” said coach Andrew Stevenson.

“As much as I would like to give them a good kick-in-the-ass before these final games, they know what they need to do, and they’re hungry.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Apple Triathlon crowns new champions

READ MORE: Chances to learn fishing basics offered in the Okanagan-Shuswap

OKFC lost both their games this past weekend, suffering a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Tigers and a 3-1 loss to New Westminster’s Khalsa Club at July 7’s home game. The lack of points over the two-game stretch drops OKFC to fifth place in the league, making the points in the last games of the season all that more important.

In the last four games of the season, OKFC will play the top four teams in the league, starting with the Kamloops Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon.

“Every single game is going to be high stakes and great intensity,” said Stevenson. “We’re all excited for it.”

“These high pressure situations will be good for the home fans, but going in we will need to me more clinical in taking our scoring chances and will need to avoid defensive lapses of concentration. Mistakes get punished in this league and we will need to be focused from minute one to the final whistle.”

READ MORE: Vernon Jackals score Okanagan rugby four-peat

OKFC’s Shaun Pilcher, Christian Artavia and Markus Roth netted the goals for the Kelowna club over the weekend games, but the offense left plenty of chances on the field. Concentration lapses and getting caught on their heels were the biggest contributing factors that led to both losses and the drop from a playoff spot.

Stevenson said that one of the driving factors for the club heading into the final games is to make it up to the home fans after the home loss on the weekend.

“The team is determined to put right what happened on Sunday in front of our fans. These games will decide who’s in the driver’s seat for the final playoff spot, and we hope (the fans) will be fired up come Saturday,” he said.

Okanagan FC hosts Kamloops on July 13 at 4 p.m., and Victoria on July 14 at 12 p.m., with both games being played at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna’s Apple Triathlon crowns new champions

Just Posted

CMHA Kelowna takes steps to clean up Heath House

Work includes adding security, clean-up crews, revamping intensive tenant’s agreement

City of West Kelowna entitled to strip business licences for 2 pot shops: Judge

City pursuing more legal action to collect more than $140,000 from Black Crow, Okanagan Cannabis

Residents voice out on proposed cliffside development in West Kelowna

The Tuscany Drive residents have concerns on a 26-unit addition

RCMP seek public’s assistance in search for wanted West Kelowna man

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Okanagan resident has ‘bro moment’ with Sons of Anarchy actor at Kelowna airport

Kelowna airport. Kim Coates.

Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

For 19 years, pro-life activists have protested every Tuesday

Young Coquitlam author’s new book tells of lost dog near Williams Lake during 2017 fires

Nathan McTaggart, 13, was inspired to write book after meeting a young Williams Lake fire evacuee

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Thief robs South Okanagan burger restaurant with key, steals safe

Owner said he has shared security video footage all over social media

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

Southern resident killer whales spotted in Salish Sea over the weekend

J-Pod only stayed for a couple of days before heading out again

Anti-abortion film coming to North Okanagan

Vernon Towne Cinema showing Unplanned, “due to high demand”

Most Read