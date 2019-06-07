Okanagan FC grab first ever win in Pacific Coast Soccer League

The Okanagan FC soccer club registered the team’s first-ever victory playing in Nanaimo last weekend against the Mid Isle Mariners, winning 2-1 on the strength of two goals from Randy Hubber. (Contributed)

It took a few games, but the Okanagan Football Club (OKFC) notched their first win of the season.

With a 2-1 win over the Mid Isle Mariners of Nanaimo on June 2, OKFC can finally take the pressure off their shoulders of securing the team’s first victory of the season, moving them into fifth place in the PCSL.

“Guys are buzzing after the first win against Mid Isle. This whole weekend (was) just about keeping that winning feeling in the squad and riding that momentum going into the home opener,” said OKFC coach Andrew Stevenson.

They look to continue the improvements to their overall game at their PCSL home-opener on Sunday at the Apple Bowl against Penticton.

“People are excited about us, and I’m excited about claiming the Apple Bowl and for that challenge,” said Stevenson.

The team started off with three losses in their first three games, including a 3-0 loss to first-place Victoria Highlanders in the new club’s inaugural first game.

Stevenson said that they let that match get away from them.

“We were in the game until our soft second goal, but we were in the game and looking threatening on the counter-attack,” he said.

Against Mid Isle, OKFC found themselves down a goal at the end of the first half but striker Randy Hubber stepped up for the club scoring back-to-back goals to seal the win.

Stevenson credited mid-fielder Liam Creek, a former Mid Isle player, as one of his standout players in the win.

“He’s incredibly pacey, a huge threat for us and caused problems against both teams on the weekend,” Stevenson said.

Focus now switches to Sunday’s home-opener as OKFC seeks to create a fun fan experience and play entertaining, winning soccer in front of their home fans as the locals look to avenge a road loss to Penticton two weeks ago.

“There’s always some sense of payback,” said Stevenson of the building rivalry with Penticton.

“We’ll need to control our emotions and we’ll want to set the record straight against them.

“And the guys are hungry to prove that.”

Game time for the OKFC home-opener on Sunday is noon, gates at the Apple Bowl open at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free admission for children.

