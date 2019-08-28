Okanagan dancers joining Team Canada at World Championships

Three dancers have been training with the Lake Country School of Dance ahead of the championships

Okanagan dancers who have been rehearsing with the Lake Country School of Dance will represent Team Canada at the 2019 World Championships. (Lake Country School of Dance Facebook)

Dancers from the Okanagan are almost ready to take the international stage.

Savannah Conclaves, Kathryn McKay and Sunny Sokolowski will be heading to Poland as part of Team Canada ahead of the 2019 Dance Championships.

The three dancers were named to Team Canada last year after auditions. They will continue to rehearse with the Lake Country School of Dance ahead of the championships.

Instead of spending their holidays and weekends relaxing during the summer, the trio of dancers have been training hard for the rare and exciting opportunity of representing Team Canada on the world stage.

They’ll join Team Canada Dance, one of two Canadian groups that will represent the country at the championships in December. The two groups will enter the World Modern and Contemporary Championships and the World Ballet and Jazz Championships.

