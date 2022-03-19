Okanagan College women’s basketball seeking help ahead of nationals

The Okanagan College Coyotes women’s basketball team is seeking help from the community on their way to the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Nationals.
On March 5, the Coyotes shocked the Pacific Western Athletic Association by beating the No. 1 ranked Vancouver Island Mariners to win the league championship.
With the win, the team advanced to the championship but they need help getting there.
The team is self-funded, meaning they pay for everything themselves throughout the season. The student-athletes are looking to raise $10,000 for food, accommodation, and transportation for nationals.
They have set up a GoFundMe page and have raised $2,465 to date. They only have a week to raise the money as the national championships are next weekend, March 24-27, in Nanaimo.
If you would like to donate, the link to the GoFundMe is here.
