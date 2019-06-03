Capilano’s Alessia Brutton (left) was the PACWEST Rookie of the Year and Kasey Patchell (right) was Okanagan College’s point guard. The two players will join the UBC Okanagan Heat crew in the fall. Photo: UBC Okanagan Athletics

Okanagan college guard part of duo transferring to UBC Okanagan Heat basketball

Kasey Patchell and Alessia Brutto will join the Heat’s women’s basketball crew in the fall

The UBC Okanagan women’s Heat basketball team has recruited a duo of talented guards for the upcoming season.

Okanagan College Coyotes’ point guard Kasey Patchell joins Capilano University’s Alessia Brutto as the latest additions to the Heat’s 2019 roster.

Patchell was a provincial champion with KSS in 2018, while Brutto was the PACWEST Rookie of the Year with the Capilano Blues last season.

“These two players round off a very deep and diverse first recruiting class for our coaching staff,” said head coach Bobby Mitchell.

“We are all very happy with being able to bring in so much talent, both local players and from other areas of Western Canada. I think it is a testament where this program is going to see the level of interest we are getting from quality potential players.”

READ MORE: Okanagan College student soars after turbulent upbringing

Patchell had a good first year with the Coyotes last season. She averaged nine points a game and was sixth in the conference for made three-pointers with a 30.6 per cent efficiency from beyond the arc.

She said she’s excited to continuing playing and learning in the Okanagan.

“I chose UBCO because it is an exciting opportunity to be a part of a program in my hometown,” said Patchell. “I look forward to playing for a great coach that I’ve played for in the past and I’m excited to play for again. It’s also pretty prestigious to have a University of British Columbia degree.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs hockey team staying put

Brutto, a taller guard, averaged 11.9 points and 9.8 rebounds last season during her rookie of the year campaign with the Blues.

She said the level of basketball and education was part of her decision to join the Heat.

“UBC Okanagan is known for its high level of education,” said Brutto.

“From an athletic prospective, it has a good working environment and ethics. I am excited to hopefully help the program to grow while training and competing against really good players.”

READ MORE: Six-foot-five volleyball star joins UBC Okanagan

Coach Mitchell’s first recruiting class for the Heat now includes three Okanagan players, three from the Lower Mainland, and one from each Alberta and Saskatchewan.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Warriors beat Raptors 109-104, even NBA Finals at 1-1

Just Posted

The history of Okanagan fruit farming detailed by local author

Don McNair’s Apple Valley: A Century of Fruit Farming in the Okanagan visits Lake Country Museum

Okanagan college guard part of duo transferring to UBC Okanagan Heat basketball

Kasey Patchell and Alessia Brutto will join the Heat’s women’s basketball crew in the fall

South Okanagan is Canada’s hot spot today

Canada’s hottest spot for this Monday morning is Osoyoos

B.C. government looks to keep Okanagan visitors safe during emergencies

Tourism in the Okanagan has been impacted by emergencies like wildfires

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Enjoy the heat while it lasts

The temperature will reach 30C in much of the region today before cooling off during the week.

VIDEO: Warriors beat Raptors 109-104, even NBA Finals at 1-1

Sluggish third quarter too much for Toronto to overcome

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada

Amazon says it’s finalizing plans to make Prime Video Channels available in Canada for the first time

All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

The report contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government

Wanted Okanagan man evades police

Dayton Lloyd McAlpine believed to have evaded RCMP following Saturday pursuit; still at large

Vandals strike Okanagan provincial park campground

Lawn chewed up and picnic tables vandalized at Mabel Lake Provincial Park near Lumby Sunday

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Okanagan foundation dishes out $200,000 in grants

A total of 30 North Okanagan groups and organizations benefit from Community Foundation program

Occupants reportedly flee the scene of single vehicle accident in Penticton

Witnesses say two people left the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Upper Bench Road Sunday

Most Read