Okanagan College Coyotes women’s basketball team falls in first game at Nationals

The Okanagan College Coyotes women’s basketball team lost their opening game of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) against the Mount Saint Vincent University (MSVU) Mystics on Friday night in Nanaimo.

In a nail-biter, the Coyotes couldn’t complete the comeback as they fell 64-61. Down by eight going into the fourth quarter, the Coyotes surged but fell just short of the comeback.

Soliel Welding and Jordan Kemper led the way for the Coyotes as they both collected 15 points each. Kemper also had nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Paloma Niz Velazquez collected 13 points off the bench.

From beyond the arch was the struggle for the Coyotes in the game as they went five for 28 from three-point range.

With the loss, the Coyotes will play in the bronze quarter-final game on Saturday at 1 p.m. against the Champlain College St. Lambert Cavaliers from Quebec. The Cavaliers lost their first game to the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology Ooks.

