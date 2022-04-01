Okanagan College Coyotes win twice against Edmonton to open season

The Okanagan College Coyotes opened the Canadian Collegiate Baseball Conference (CCBC) season with two wins over the Edmonton Collegiate Riverhawks on Thursday (Mar. 31).
After a back-and-forth few innings in game one, the Coyotes found themselves down 6-5 but came back to win the opener by a score of 12-6.
Game two was all Coyotes, winning 10-0 in a shortened seven-inning game. Being up by ten runs, the mercy rule came into effect.
Individual statistics are not yet available from the two games.
Game three of the four-game series will be played tonight at Elks Stadium. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m.
They will finish the series on Saturday (Apr. 2) at 12 p.m.
