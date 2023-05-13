The Okanagan College Coyotes are off to the CCBC playoffs as the no. 2 seed in the league. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)

The Okanagan College Coyotes are off to the CCBC playoffs as the no. 2 seed in the league. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)

Okanagan College Coyotes split season finale, finish second in CCBC going into playoffs

The Coyotes will play in the opening game of the playoffs in Lethbridge on Thursday, May 18

The Okanagan College Coyotes are going into the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) playoffs as the number two seed.

In their final two games of the regular season on Friday night (May 12) at Elks Stadium, the Coyotes won 1-0 and lost 1-0 against the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack.

The difference in the first game for the Coyotes was execution. They won 1-0 with only one hit in the game but were able to get their run across by taking advantage of a walk and hit-by-pitch. Senior catcher Caleb Lumbard knocked in his league-leading 25th RBI of the season with a sacrific fly.

Gavin Wuschke earned the win for the Coyotes, throwing seven shutout innings while striking out 10 batters. It was his fifth win of the season, tying him for the league lead.

Game two on the night was a different story as TRU scored their run in the first inning to make it 1-0 and never looked back.

Sean Dunn earned the loss, despite throwing seven innings, allowing just the one run on two hits and two walks.

With the split on Friday night, the Coyotes finish the regular season second in the CCBC with a record of 20-12, one game behind the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs.

All eight teams in the league will now travel to Lethbridge for the playoffs. The Coyotes will be playing in the tournament’s opening game on Thursday, May 18 at 12 p.m. Pacific against either Victoria Collegiate or the University of Fraser Valley.

READ MORE: 2 Canadian country stars bringing acoustic tour to Kelowna

READ MORE: Rutland Middle School marches for reconciliation on Moose Hide Campaign Day

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballCollege AthleticsKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
People of all ages and abilities learn lawn bowling in Vernon
Next story
Special Olympics Canada athletes gearing up for World Summer Games

Just Posted

Shoreline Brewing was one of 30 breweries on hand at Kelowna Beer Fest on Saturday, May 13. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
Cheers to the beers: Kelowna Beer Fest returns to town

The Okanagan College Coyotes are off to the CCBC playoffs as the no. 2 seed in the league. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)
Okanagan College Coyotes split season finale, finish second in CCBC going into playoffs

The Central Okanagan Food Bank held a barbecue for their volunteers and the public on Saturday, May 13. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Central Okanagan Food Bank gives back to the community with free barbecue

The Okanagan Humane Society is hosting an event at the Kelowna Yacht Club on Saturday, June 3. (Okanagan Humane Society)
Cuddle furry friends at Okanagan Humane Society event in Kelowna