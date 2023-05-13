Okanagan College Coyotes split season finale, finish second in CCBC going into playoffs

The Coyotes will play in the opening game of the playoffs in Lethbridge on Thursday, May 18

The Okanagan College Coyotes are off to the CCBC playoffs as the no. 2 seed in the league. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)

The Okanagan College Coyotes are going into the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) playoffs as the number two seed.

In their final two games of the regular season on Friday night (May 12) at Elks Stadium, the Coyotes won 1-0 and lost 1-0 against the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack.

The difference in the first game for the Coyotes was execution. They won 1-0 with only one hit in the game but were able to get their run across by taking advantage of a walk and hit-by-pitch. Senior catcher Caleb Lumbard knocked in his league-leading 25th RBI of the season with a sacrific fly.

Gavin Wuschke earned the win for the Coyotes, throwing seven shutout innings while striking out 10 batters. It was his fifth win of the season, tying him for the league lead.

Game two on the night was a different story as TRU scored their run in the first inning to make it 1-0 and never looked back.

Sean Dunn earned the loss, despite throwing seven innings, allowing just the one run on two hits and two walks.

With the split on Friday night, the Coyotes finish the regular season second in the CCBC with a record of 20-12, one game behind the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs.

All eight teams in the league will now travel to Lethbridge for the playoffs. The Coyotes will be playing in the tournament’s opening game on Thursday, May 18 at 12 p.m. Pacific against either Victoria Collegiate or the University of Fraser Valley.

