Okanagan College Coyotes look to swing into first place in Nanaimo

The Coyotes are second in the CCBC with a 6-4 record

The Okanagan College Coyotes are hitting the road for the first time this season.

Actually, the boys of summer are hitting the road and the water, heading to Nanaimo to take on the Vancouver Island University (VIU) Mariners this weekend for a four game series.

The two teams play the lone game around the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) on Friday night with first pitch taking place at Serauxman Stadium at 6 p.m. On Saturday, they will play a doubleheader with the games scheduled for 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The series will finish on Sunday with first pitch at 11 a.m.

Going into the weekend, the Coyotes are second in the CCBC with a record of 6-4, while the start of the season has been a struggle for the Mariners, who are 1-9, sitting last in the league.

Through the first three weekends of the seasons, Coyotes catcher Caleb Lumbard is third in the league with a .394 batting average. He’s 13-33 with two doubles, one home runs, nine RBIs, six walks, two runs scored, and one stolen base. Meanwhile, OC starting pitcher Gavin Wuschke is 2-0 and hasn’t allowed a run in 17 innings pitched through three starts. He’s also second in the league with 26 strikeouts.

The Coyotes are chasing the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs, who are 10-2 on the year.

Baseball

