The Okanagan College Coyotes are off to Langley to take on the University of Fraser Valley Cascades on Friday, April 21. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)

The Okanagan College Coyotes are off to Langley to take on the University of Fraser Valley Cascades on Friday, April 21. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)

Okanagan College Coyotes look to extend win streak to 7 games

The Coyotes are 10-4 this season, second in the CCBC

After a perfect 4-0 weekend in Nanaimo last week, the Okanagan College Coyotes are back on the road in Chilliwack.

On Friday, April 21, the Coyotes are heading down to Langley for two games against the University of Fraser Valley Cascades.

Going into Friday, the Coyotes sit second in the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) with a record of 10-4, two games behind the first place Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs. Fraser Valley has a record of 5-9, sitting seventh in the league.

Coyotes starting pitcher Gavin Wuschke has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the league this season as he leads the league in both ERA (0.39) and strikeouts (37) through 23 innings pitched.

Offensively, Okanagan College’s Caleb Lumbard is second in the league with a .412 batting average.

Friday’s doubleheader is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley.

READ MORE: 3 Kelowna Rockets named some of the top skaters in North America

READ MORE: Kelowna man sues North Okanagan-Shuswap school board after told to ‘play through’ brain injury

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Handful of Kelowna skaters to suit up for Team BC at Aboriginal Hockey Championship

Just Posted

Proposed site of potential future Gurdwara at 2809 Benvoulin Road in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna city staff recommends against building Sikh temple on agricultural land

Players take part in the Team BC Player Selection Camp in early April. (Twitter/@TeamBCNAHC)
Handful of Kelowna skaters to suit up for Team BC at Aboriginal Hockey Championship

The Okanagan College Coyotes are off to Langley to take on the University of Fraser Valley Cascades on Friday, April 21. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)
Okanagan College Coyotes look to extend win streak to 7 games

The property at 5481 Clements Avenue has been approved for a development permit for an 84-unit apartment complex. (Photo/Realtor.ca)
Peachland property planned for apartments priced for sale at almost $5M

Pop-up banner image