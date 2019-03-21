Okanagan College Coyotes kick off season

The Coyotes enter the 2019 CCBC season with a battle against Edmonton on Saturday

Davis Todosichuk and the Okanagan Coyotes are back in action with the season starting March 23. Image credit: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

It’s spring and that means baseball is back for the Okanagan College Coyotes.

The 2019 Canadian College Baseball Conference starts its season this weekend as the Coyotes’ first game comes Saturday against the Edmonton Collegiate Baseball Club at Elks Stadium in Kelowna.

Head coach Geoff White said the team is ready to defend its title this season.

“Pitching will have lots of depth and will give the team a good chance to win every game. The offense will be dangerous in all aspects of the game. Good speed, lots of contact, and guys with pop with make this group very dynamic,” said White.

“On defense, the team will be tough to get balls by. When all these aspects come together, the ‘Yotes will be a tough group to beat.”

READ MORE: Summerland golf courses to open soon

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan gets new softball team

The Coyotes boast a strong pitching rotation again this season. 2018 Pitcher of the Year Trevor Brigen leads the group as the teams ace starter with Wyatt Hummel, Chris Whyslobocki, Jesse Poniewozik, Nicke Lee, Austin Brown, and Nic Taylor rounding out the Coyotes’ pitchers.

READ MORE: Outdoor Kelowna fields not ready just yet

Senior players Davis Todosichuk and Jake Fischer highlight the Coyotes’ offensive weapons this season.

Okanagan College won the CCBC championships in 2018, and are hungry to start the season for a chance to repeat.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.