(File photo)

Okanagan College Coyotes go three for four in weekend basketball action

The Yotes gave a strong showing in Victoria as playoffs approach in coming weeks

The Okanagan College Coyotes are coming off a strong weekend showing as the race to the PacWest playoffs heats up.

Both the men and women basketball teams took the court in Victoria over the weekend with two games each against Camosun College where the Yotes’ men went undefeated and the women nabbed a single win against the higher ranked Camosun Chargers.

“These were huge wins for our team and for the program,” said men’s head coach Dino Gini.

READ MORE: Kelowna Owls grab 2nd at Western Canada basketball tournament

Gini said that in both victories, the Coyotes turned on the pressure in the third quarter with various players leading the way to the wins. In Friday’s first game, Okanagan College was led by Matt Lafontaine’s 25 points and Hunter Hughes’ 13 points and nine rebounds in a 91-88 win.

On Saturday, the Yotes came storming back in the third quarter with a 34-18 point run to win game two 98-83. Lafontaine had 18 points while new OC guard Eric Marbury had 29 points.

“We had so many guys step up, we had a great week of practice that lead us right into two big wins. Very proud of how we responded,” said Gini.

READ MORE: Rockets president Bruce Hamilton provides injury update

While the women’s squad only notched one win over the Chargers, the momentum will be beneficial as the Coyotes hope to make a strong playoff push.

Okanagan College fell in the first game to Camosun 80-74, but got revenge in Saturday’s grudge-match with a 65-56 win. Jordan and Kennedy Andres led the way for the Coyotes with 14 and 15 points respectively in the win.

“In the second game, we played solid defensively for four quarters,” said women’s coach Andrew Gini.

“We did a good job taking away the three-point shot.”

READ MORE: Iconic comedian set to perform in Kelowna

The Coyotes are back in action Feb. 14 for a single game action against Capilano University at the Okanagan College Penticton campus.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rookie sensation Hughes has 3 points as Canucks pound Predators 6-2
Next story
Port Alberni teen runner challenges Trudeau to race

Just Posted

Okanagan College Coyotes go three for four in weekend basketball action

The Yotes gave a strong showing in Victoria as playoffs approach in coming weeks

Crime Stoppers: Kelowna’s most wanted

Dereck Donald Sears and Glen Shay Terry Simpson are wanted on warrants

Transportation survey results ‘disappointing’: Kelowna Mayor

‘We aren’t going to be able to convince or bring everyone along for the ride,’ said Mayor Colin Basran

Interior Health rolling out take-home fentanyl detecting test strips for drugs

In Penticton, the strips will be available from the SOWINS mobile drug testing

City of Kelowna to spend over $1 million upgrading streetlights to LED

City says costs will be recuperated within eight years through savings on energy and maintenance

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Coroner emphasizes jury’s recommendations in B.C. teen’s overdose death

16-year-old Elliot Eurchuk died of a fentanyl overdose in 2018

‘Reaper of death:’ Fearsome new dinosaur species discovered in Alberta

Tyrannosaur not believed to have been a direct ancestor of T. rex, but its own evolutionary offshoot

Shuswap rescue crew play key role in finding young snowboarder on Sun Peaks

Shuswap Search and Rescue respond to three incidents over 10 days

Port Alberni teen runner challenges Trudeau to race

Mackenzie Loyer has invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Paper Chase in Port Alberni

RCMP arrest Kamloops arson suspect in Grand Forks

Suspect also wanted Canada-wide for parole violations

RCMP to wrap up court injunction action at ground zero of northern B.C. pipeline dispute

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

Collision closes Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap

Reports suggest accident involved two semi trucks

Longtime B.C. youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Randy Downes had coached youth sports in the Lower Mainland for three decades

Most Read