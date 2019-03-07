Okanagan College Coyotes bumped out in first rounds of playoffs

Though the playoffs saw both the Coyotes squads knocked out in their first game, it was a successful season for the Okanagan College Coyotes as first time members of the PacWest basketball league.

It was a season of tough competition for the Coyotes against well established teams in the league, the Coyotes basketball programs will improve and learn from the experience and look to improve and compete in next season.

The Coyotes mens’ team advanced to the playoffs to play Capilano College Blues, a team they had beat two time earlier in the season. Despite a strong game from Coyotes’ guard Davide Cianco who had 21 points and Matt Lafontaine with 19 points, the Blues used a strong second quarter to seal the win over the Coyotes 80-74.

“This was a heart breaker and a tough one to swallow, the guys worked hard we just could not finish it and we are disappointed,” said head coach Dino Gini. “Always hard to beat a team at this level, three games in a row, but we were right there. I am proud of what we accomplished. I am proud of what both programs accomplished.”

The womens’ Coyotes team came across a determined Camosun Chargers team in their first playoff games. The higher-seed Chargers played a well executed game and came up with a 75-50 win over the Coyotes, who had been injury-riddled in the final weeks of the season.

“I think we have a great core of players that showed a lot of growth this year and will be tough next season. A combination of inexperience and injuries played a part in our loss,” said womens coach Andrew Gini. “But due to the injuries we had to some of our key players, our rookies were able to develop a lot quicker which will help us a lot going into next season.”

The Coyotes players battled hard throughout the weekend, with rookies’ Seth Blundell being name to the PacWest mens’ all-rookie team, and Sapna Deo being named to the womens’ all-rookie team, while Megan Admusssen-Blair was named a women’s PacWest Second Team All-Star.