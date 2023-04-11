Okanagan College Coyotes back in the win column

The Coyotes sit third in the CCBC

The Okanagan College Coyotes are back in the win column.

After their first road trip of the season got rained out on Friday, the Coyotes welcomed the University of Fraser Valley Cascades to town on Monday.

Game one of the doubleheader remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Coyotes exploded for nine runs in the frame. Nolan Rivard and Ethan Skiffington each collected two RBIs.

Gavin Wuschke earned the win, throwing six shutout innings with 11 strikeouts.

The Coyotes brought a flare for the dramatic in game two.

After the Cascades scored a run in the top of third inning, the Coyotes responded with two runs in the bottom half. Fraser Valley tied the game in the sixth inning and then took the lead in the top of the ninth with a run, making it 3-2.

But the Coyotes would celebrate their first walk-off win of the season when they scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to win 4-3.

Zander Oudie-Senger earned the win after blowing the save in the ninth.

Shortstop Conrad Timmerman drove in two runs in the win.

With the two wins, the Coyotes are now 6-4 on the season, sitting third in the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC).

The Coyotes will embark on their first road trip of the season this upcoming weekend when they head to Nanaimo to take on the Vancouver Island University (VIU) Mariners. They will play one game on Friday night (April 14) at 6 p.m., two games on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and finish the weekend on Sunday with one game at 11 a.m.

BaseballCollege AthleticsKelownaOkanagan