Okanagan College bring hot bats to beat Dinos

The Coyotes now top the league

After a midweek double header last week that saw the Coyotes split with the TRU Wolfpack, OC took to the road and headed to Calgary to play the University of Calgary Dinos for a four game set starting on Friday and ending on Saturday.

The OC bats came alive over the four games as they outscored the Dinos 54 to 19 and banged out 69 hits.

While the OC defense had some lapses and the pitching staff would not pitch to their capabilities, the offense just would not be stopped.

In game one on Friday, sophomore starting pitcher Chris Wyslobocki went all seven innings allowing no runs, five hits, four walks and striking out eight batters. All but one OC batter who came to the plate recorded a hit, led by senior Jake Fischer and junior Noah Wood-Jolivet who were both three for five with two RBI. Seven other Coyotes each had two hits to add to the 21 in the game. OC won game one by a 13-0 score.

READ MORE: Lake Country’s Geroge Elliot Coyotes bested by Vernon Panthers

READ MORE: OC Coyotes aim for strong finish to January

On Saturday, the Coyotes again scored in the double digits – 16 times on 19 hits. OC won game two 16-7.

In game three, OC continued to dominate at the plate, scoring 11 runs on 15 hits. OC won the game 11-4.

On Sunday, the final game of the series was played and it was back and forth early on, until OC took the lead in the eighth inning. OC won the game 14-8 lead.

The Coyotes now have a record of 17-5, which all but guarantees them first or second going into the championships. OC has a buy weekend to let their batteries recharge before their final six games. OC will play host to TRU on Wednesday May 1 at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., which will also be their Senior Night where they celebrate their graduating senior players between games. Then they will travel to Lethbridge to take on the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs on May 3 and 4.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Falcons re-sign league MVP

Just Posted

Long awaited Kelowna murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday

Stephen Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Okanagan College bring hot bats to beat Dinos

The Coyotes now top the league

Kelowna awards recognize city’s cream of the crop

The 44th Annual Civic and Community Awards were April 24

‘Bring your memories’: Vigil planned for Kelowna woman who was found at Gyro Beach

Police are still investigating Caitlin Bradley’s death

Kelowna Falcons re-sign league MVP

Trent Tingelstad will return for the 2019 baseball season

Video: Large dust devil swirls through downtown Chase

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Osoyoos among B.C. resort towns to get share of $2.5-million in tourism cash

Changes to RMI funding are bringing more money to places like Harrison and Tofino

Arrest made in off-road Okanagan park detour

RCMP air services helps track down 36-year-old suspect

Petition urges limits on retail cannabis stores in Summerland

Ban on downtown stores, increased regulations in other areas proposed

Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre are the cause of curtailment, according to the company

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Okanagan physician and family reflect passion for medicine with hospital gift

Dr. Paul Cobbin and family donate to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s campaign

Most Read