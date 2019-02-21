Coldstream’s Alyssa Carter (No. 27) scored in the winning game against New Brunswick Wednesday in the Winter Games. (Ringette Canada photo)

Okanagan biathlete bronzed at Winter Games

Ethan Algra helps Team BC earn medal in Red Deer

An Okanagan athlete has helped Team B.C. add to its medal count.

A bronze was earned in biathlon in both the male and female team relay Wednesday at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alta.

See also: Vernon Vortex speed skater wins Canada Games bronze

Vernon’s Ethan Algra (No. 37) is part of the men’s Team B.C., along side Andrei Secu of Coquitlam and Ryan Elden of Quesnel. They competed in the 3×7.5km team relay at Riverbend Golf and Recreation Area, where the athletes said the could hear the crowds cheering around the whole course.

In women’s biathlon, Coldstream’s Danica Ariana also competed Wednesday but on an official team of members from different provinces. The unofficial team finished fourth just behind British Columbia. Each team member completes three laps each leg (about two km loops).

In ringette action, B.C. scored a 4-3 quarter-final win over New Brunswick. Coldstream’s Alyssa Carter (No. 27) was among the unofficial goal scorers. B.C. now plays a semi-final game Thursday at the Downtown Arena against Ontario.

See also: Vernon ringette players lead B.C. to Canada Games

“My goals for the games are to be able to perform at my best for every game that we play and to experience as many different sports as we can while we are there,” said Carter, who also hopes that her training and past experience will play off during the Games.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senior Golds climb rankings after Western Canada Tournament
Next story
AC/DC guitarist donates to Canadian’s fundraiser for Alzheimer’s

Just Posted

Car crash causes traffic delays along Highway 97

An accident has been reported on Highway 97 and Leatherhead Road

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Lake Country staff work to mitigate wildfire risk in Okanagan Centre

Staff have been removing forest fuels and some trees

A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Emergency crews are responding

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Bursaries available for trades students at Okanagan College

“With this bursary, we want women to know that there is a place for you in this industry and a place for you to excel.”

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

North BC broken axle derailment could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan hopes $111M in B.C. wildfire cash will extinguish fires this summer

Unknown yet how much of funding targeted for the Okanagan

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Former homeless man hopes to inspire change for others

Dean Schaffler was one of the more recognizable men living on the street in Kelowna

Most Read