Kelowna Olympian Malindi Elmore has been honoured locally for her contributions to the sport of running. She is one of five Okanagan athletes who received an athletic excellence award from PacificSport Okanagan, this week. (Contributed/UBC Okanagan)

Kelowna Olympian Malindi Elmore has been honoured locally for her contributions to the sport of running. She is one of five Okanagan athletes who received an athletic excellence award from PacificSport Okanagan, this week. (Contributed/UBC Okanagan)

Okanagan athletes, coaches honoured for achievements during pandemic

Among them, Kelowna’s Malindi Elmore and Jacob Rubuliak named Community Sport Heroes

A group of Okanagan volunteers, athletes and businesses have been honoured for their outstanding achievements.

Last year was a challenge for athletic organizations. With competitions cancelled and team practices put on hold, many had to exercise their mental strength as they focused on staying healthy, at home.

Normally at this time of year, PacificSport Okanagan, in partnership with the City of Kelowna, would be hosting an awards ceremony at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, a grand celebration of athletics in Kelowna and beyond. However this year as the world was flipped on its head, they were forced to adapt. Although not in-person, they are continuing to celebrate, and after weeks of nominations, the results are in.

Starting March 1, they have been announcing the winners of the athlete award, volunteer/sport leader award, and sport organization award. Those chosen showed outstanding achievements in 2020, despite the odds.

Each was nominated by the public and decided on by a team of adjudicators from both PacificSport and the City of Kelowna.

Malindi Elmore (Kelowna), Vasek Pospisil (Vernon), Jacob Rubuliak (Kelowna), Justin Fotherby (Penticton) and Elena Gaskell (Vernon) have been named recipients of the athletic excellence award, and in turn, named Community Sport Heroes.

Elmore started 2020 with a bang, breaking the Canadian women’s marathon record. With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics just a step away, they were cancelled, stopping her in her tracks. However, she adapted, taking on a coaching position with the UBC Okanagan cross-country team.

“The challenges that COVID brought about resulted in some setbacks. Malindi had to overcome those challenges and now as a coach (and) as an athlete she leads not only by example but also is just a phenomenal motivator for the children and young adults she coaches,” said her husband, Graham Hood.

READ MORE: Perseverance and a love for running: Malindi Elmore shatters Canadian women’s marathon record

Rubuliak, a well-decorated Kelowna cyclist also didn’t let 2020 slow him down.

Competitions were put on hold, halting his win-streak. In recent years he snagged three national championship titles.

However, the pandemic allowed him to compete in a new way — setting the Canadian record for an event known as “Everesting”, where athletes repeat a climb as many times necessary to “climb” the height of Mount Everest, 8,848 metres.

In addition to his work ethic during competitions, Rubuliak is known for his sportsmanship, and being a role model for the next generation of cyclists.

READ MORE: Kelowna cyclist breaks national ‘Everesting’ record

Coaches from Kelowna were also honoured.

Steve Manual (volleyball) Rodney Hobson (karate), Michele Drescher (ringette), Christine Hank (speed skating) and Sean McHugh (kickboxing) have received coaching excellence awards.

Kelowna BMX Club, Kelowna Badminton Club, Kelowna Judo Club, Kelowna Curling Club and Special Olympics BC – Kelowna, have been named sport leaders.

Each day, from March 1 to March 5, PacificSport Okanagan has been releasing video features on each member honoured. To read each in full, click here.

For more info visit Pacificsportokanagan.com.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

High school sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After dodging COVID-19 for months, the Raptors are feeling full force of pandemic
Next story
Kelowna athletes, coaches, businesses honoured for achievements during pandemic

Just Posted

Pixabay.
Calling on Central Okanagan volunteers to apply for scholarship

The Central Okanagan Foundation is now accepting applications for its annual Volunteer Spirit Scholarships

The District of Lake Country has placed load restrictions on city roads due to early warming weather. (Black Press file photo)
Load restrictions set on Lake Country roads

A 70 per cent axle weight restriction has been implemented to protect roads during warming weather

Okanagan high school girls volleyball players Georgia MacLean of Lake Country’s George Elliot Secondary (from left), Olivia Pederson of Vernon Christian School, Kassidy Schaper-Kotter of Vernon Secondary and Makenna Lane from W.L. Seaton Secondary have signed to play college volleyball with Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College. (File photos)
Fraser Valley college inks quartet of Okanagan recruits

Columbia Bible College Bearcats in Abbotsford sign four players to women’s volleyball squad

Kelowna Olympian Malindi Elmore has been honoured locally for her contributions to the sport of running. She is one of five Okanagan athletes who received an athletic excellence award from PacificSport Okanagan, this week. (Contributed/UBC Okanagan)
Kelowna athletes, coaches, businesses honoured for achievements during pandemic

Among them, Kelowna’s Malindi Elmore and Jacob Rubuliak named Community Sport Heroes

The City Park dock in Kelowna was underwater due to rising Okanagan Lake flooding in 2017. (OBWB photo)
Okanagan facing extreme flooding risk

Water board calls for updated Okanagan Lake level management

Crews continue to battle a fire at Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna that broke out overnight on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 7. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Burned down Olympia Greek Taverna in Kelowna demolished

The beloved Rutland restaurant went up in flames in October 2020

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

The restart of the program means seniors can receive affordable meals delivered five days a week Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post.
Princeton Meals on Wheels one year trial will cost $92k

Program restarts, and volunteer drivers are needed

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Most Read