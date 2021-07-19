Okanagan athletes, coach headed to Tokyo Olympics

Six athletes and one coach will represent the Okanagan at this year’s Olympics

A group of students from Uruguay pose for a souvenir picture on the Olympic Rings set outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Olympic flame from Greece arrived in Japan Friday, even as the opening of the the Tokyo Games in four months is in doubt with more voices suggesting the games should to be postponed or canceled because of the worldwide virus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Six athletes and one coach from the Okanagan will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

Participants will be highlighted on PacificSport Okanagan’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages starting on Monday, July 19. PacificSport Okanagan is a not-for-profit organization that provides sport services in the Okanagan Valley. Community members can tune in daily to learn more about each of the athletes and coaches. They can also receive news, updates and find Olympic event details and viewing information.

All local athletes and coaches will be honoured at the 20th annual Community Sport Hero awards in February 2022.

“We are incredibly proud to see several Kelowna and Okanagan athletes wearing the red and white to represent Team Canada on the world stage. We’ve seen many of these local athletes grow, compete and succeed right here in Kelowna, and we can’t wait to cheer them on in the days ahead,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

The athletes and coaches from the Okanagan are as follows:

Jerome Blake (athlete)

Malindi Elmore (athlete)

John Gay (athlete)

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (athlete)

Taylor Ruch (athlete)

Kierra Smith (athlete)

Mike Van Tighem (coach)

