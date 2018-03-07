Ok Rockets close regular season at home

The Okanagan Rockets will close out the B.C. Major Midget League’s regular season this weekend at home to the Cariboo Cougars.
The Rockets will take on the second-place Cougars on Saturday (3 p.m.), then again Sunday (10 a.m.) at the Capital News Centre.
Okanagan (20-13-3-2) sits fourth in the BCMML, three points back of the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds. The Cougars (29-6-3) are two points back of the Valley West Hawks for top spot.
The Rockets are coming off a weekend split with the Thompson Blazers. On Saturday at CNC, Jack Finley had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 Okanagan win. Will Reimer and Rayman Bassi each added a goal and an assist while Cole Schwebius earned the victory in goal.
On Sunday in Kamloops, the Blazers prevailed 1-0. Peyton Kelly’s second-period goal stood up as the game winner.
