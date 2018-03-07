Douglas Farrow Austin Herron, Jack Finley and the Okanagan Rockets will host the Cariboo Cougars this weekend at CNC.

Ok Rockets close regular season at home

Rockets host the Cariboo Cougars for two games in B.C. Major Midget League action

The Okanagan Rockets will close out the B.C. Major Midget League’s regular season this weekend at home to the Cariboo Cougars.

The Rockets will take on the second-place Cougars on Saturday (3 p.m.), then again Sunday (10 a.m.) at the Capital News Centre.

Okanagan (20-13-3-2) sits fourth in the BCMML, three points back of the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds. The Cougars (29-6-3) are two points back of the Valley West Hawks for top spot.

The Rockets are coming off a weekend split with the Thompson Blazers. On Saturday at CNC, Jack Finley had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 Okanagan win. Will Reimer and Rayman Bassi each added a goal and an assist while Cole Schwebius earned the victory in goal.

On Sunday in Kamloops, the Blazers prevailed 1-0. Peyton Kelly’s second-period goal stood up as the game winner.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets dress like Cherry to promote organ donation
Next story
Warriors ousted from BCHL playoffs

Just Posted

Minster says Highway 97 study is on hold

Claire Trevena says Kelowna asked government to halt study which includes second lake-crossing work

Kelowna science fair switches gears

Central Okanagan students are tackling real-world challenges Saturday at the Inquiry Expo

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Drone flying near Kelowna airport prompts police warning

RCMP are warning of the dangers of drones operating near airports

Outcry over Gable Beach causes council’s rejection of bylaw

Lake Country council rejected a road closure bylaw Tuesday after hearing the public’s opinion

Spirits shine at Prohibition Party

PHOTOS: Okanagan Spirits’ 2nd annual event draws a crowd of 1920s clad flappers and gangsters

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

Warm weather on its way

Despite warming trend a record breaking amount of snow is on the ground in Salmon Arm

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Rally planned during Sagmoen inquiry

Curtis Sagmoen back in court Thursday, via video, in Vernon

Most Read