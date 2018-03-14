Douglas Farrow Okanagan Rockets goaltender Cole Schwebius smothers the puck, with Jack Finley in support, in BCMML action against the Cariboo Cougars Saturday at CNC.

Ok Rockets battle Giants in opening round

Rockets home for best of three series at CNC against Vancouver Northwest Giants

A pair of longtime rivals will square off this weekend in Kelowna in the opening of the B.C. Major Midget League playoffs.

The Okanagan Rockets will take on the Vancouver North West Giants in a best-of-three quarterfinal series beginning Friday night at the Capital News Centre. Face off is 6:30 p.m.

Game 2 goes Saturday at 3 p.m., with a third game, if needed on Sunday at 10 a.m. at CNC.

The Rockets (21-13-3-3) finished fourth during the MML regular season, four points ahead of the fifth-place Giants (20-16-2-2).

The clubs split four meetings during the 2017-18 regular season. Vancouver won 6-4 and 5-1 in Kelowna in October, before the Rockets returned the favour with 5-2 and 4-3 victories in January in North Vancouver.

“The Giants are an older team that are very well-coached,” said Rockets coach Eric Blais. “They will be a very tough opponent.”

The Rockets played well down the stretch, closing out the regular campaign with three of a possible four points against the second-place Cariboo Cougars.

“I really like the way our team played this past weekend,” Blais added. “We have been playing fairly well of late. As long as we execute and stay disciplined it should be exciting hockey to watch.”

Jack Finley had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win Saturday afternoon at CNC. Cole Schwebius picked up the win in goal.

On Sunday, Cariboo won 6-5 in overtime. Captain Mitchell Gove led the Rockets in the loss with two goals and an assist, while Brendan Boyle and Ben King had two points each.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm Paralympian Natalie Wilkie races to the podium
Next story
Shoulder surgery ends season for Canuck Erik Gudbranson

Just Posted

Ministry review: No way to prevent 2017 spring flooding

Report cites need for better forecasting models and snowpack data collection

Advocate says universal child care long overdue in B.C.

Lynell Anderson says $3 billion child care investment positive first step

Fatal Kelowna fire deemed accidental

The fire in which a woman died was sparked accidentally.

Defence minister announces new program for reservists

Harjit Sajjan announced the launch of a summer employment program for reservists Tuesday in Kelowna

Okanagan wine industry lacks climate change plan

More research needed to assess Okanagan warming trend

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

Fire crews knock down 2018’s first wildfire in B.C. Interior

A small fire sparked along Highway 12 in the Southern Interior on Monday

Shoulder surgery ends season for Canuck Erik Gudbranson

Defenseman has been out for 12 games after an injury against Penguins

Happy Pi Day!

The irrational and nerdy but entirely delicious holiday is celebrated today

Right-wing B.C. activist questioned under terrorism act, barred from U.K.

Lauren Southern said she was questioned for six hours

Sicamous site of attempt to contact aliens

Dan Berg performs meditation to try to interact with visitors from other worlds

Latest U.S. government duty decision alleges newsprint ‘dumping’

‘We will not be pushed around,’ says BC Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston

ALR protection petition reaches B.C. Legislature

Group opposing marijuana greenhouses collects 1,400 signatures

Tributes from around the world pour in for Stephen Hawking

Theoretical physicist remembered as one of science’s most brilliant minds

Most Read